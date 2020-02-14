Sports Food Market Rise at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period of 2017 to 2022

Globally, people these days have started showing more interest in sports activities and inclined towards various physical activities. With these changes, these individuals are consuming food that high in nutrition and that can support the nutritional requirement of the body. All these factors have boosted growth in the global sports food market.

Rising number of gymnasiums in both developed and developing economies, increasing international sports events, and growing preference to maintain physical fitness has also accelerated growth in the global sports food market. With growing disposable income and increasing importance of health has surged demand for various energy drinks, protein bars, and dietary supplements have contributed in driving sports food.

Owing to these developments, the global sports food market is expected to progress at healthy CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. In 2017, the market earned US$63.7 bn and this figure is likely to touch US$88.7 bn by 2022. With the changing perception towards sports activities and increasing number of health conscious people, the global sports food market is expected to rise at a healthy rate in the next few years.

The global sport food market is categorized on the basis of product, gender and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented into rehydration sports food, energy sports food, protein-based sports food, meal replacement sports food, pre-workout sports food, and miscellaneous sports food. Among these, energy sports food and protein-based sports food are expected to hold maximum share in the global sports food market.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, and drug stores. Among these channels, the demand in traditional stores that includes convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and drug stores have high demand for sports food. But with the growing use of smartphones and high penetration of internet online sales of sports food have also increased at a substantial rate.

Moreover, the demand for sports food is high among males, as they are into heavy practice of different sports activities as compared to women. However, this trend is likely to change in the coming years, as females are also actively participating in various sports activities.

The demand for sports food is also high in developed regions in Europe, due to increasing inclination for physical activities. Moreover, increasing government initiatives encourage healthy living and reduce obesity among people has also contributed in growing global sports food market.

The vendor landscape includes Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., General Mills, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corp., GNC Holdings Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Glanbia Plc., and Nestlé S.A. the vendor landscape is likely to be fragmented, as large number of players are competing against each other.