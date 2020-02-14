Sports Technology Market to Grow with High Rate by 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global sports technology market was valued at US$ 21,609.1 Mn in 2016. It is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 93,825.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was a prominent contributor, in terms of revenue, to the sports technology market in 2016. This is primarily due to strong technological advancements and considerable application of sports technology in various sports such as football, basketball, etc., across the region.

A rise in demand for advanced technologies such as analytics solutions and wearable devices for team management, athlete performance, and team performance, are creating opportunities for the global sports technology market.

Most companies are developing advance analytics solution for the sports industry. For instance, in 2016, Agile Sports Analytics, LLC launched Agile Sports Analytics application, a solution designed for players, coaches, and team analysts. Similarly, in 2018, Microsoft Corporation and Spektacom Technologies signed a strategic partnership to develop a sports analytics platform ‘Power Bat,’ which provides insights related to players, coaches, commentators, etc.. This, in turn, is expected to create a wide range of opportunities for the sports technology market during the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29237

The global sports technology market has been segmented based on component, application, sport, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market has classified into software, wearable devices & sports equipment, and services. The wearable devices & sports equipment segment accounts for a key share in terms of revenue in the global sports technology market. This segment covers revenue generation from smart watches, fitness wearables, and health care tracking devices.

However, the service (managed/outsourced) segment is expected to expand at a considerably higher CAGR of around 16.6% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been categorized into active (tracking, decision making) and passive (analytics & statistics, tactics & simulation, training, game performance analysis, team analysis & management, injury & health analysis). In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into coaches, clubs, leagues, sports association, others (athletes and sports person). In terms of sports, the market has been categorized into basketball, baseball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, rugby and others (swimming, badminton, tennis).