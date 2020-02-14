Stainless Steel Cable Ties Market: North America to Remain Largest Regional Market Through 2026

Stainless steel cable ties, also known as hose ties, zap straps, wire ties, and zip ties are specifically used to hold items together. These cable ties are designed to be used in various industries such as automobile, electric power industry, and mining. Stainless steel cable ties are particularly used to hold electrical cables and wires. These cable ties are designed specifically for its exterior application in rough environment.

Stainless steel cable ties are used in a wide range of applications, as these are nonflammable, possess high strength, and are UV, temperature, and corrosion resistant. Stainless steel cable ties can be employed in indoor, outdoor, undersea, and underground (direct burial) applications. Rise in demand for stainless steel cable ties which are easy to install and are highly efficient, and reliable for end-user industries is expected to drive the global market. Stainless steel cable ties are light in weight and high in strength. The stainless steel cable ties market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increase in use of stainless steel cable ties in the automobile industry.

Rise in demand for stainless steel cable ties from the automobile industry is a major factor driving the global market. Growth in mining and marine & oil exploration industries is projected to drive the stainless steel cable ties market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for stainless steel cable ties having rugged plastic coating, which are easy to install, cost less, can withstand hazardous environment, and possess superior holding power is expected to fuel the global stainless steel cable ties market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in demand for stainless steel cable ties from downstream verticals is projected to propel the market in the coming years. However, concerns about the quality of stainless steel cable ties due to the presence of a large number of local and regional players in the market is projected to restrain the stainless steel cable ties market. Rise in demand for advanced technology, scale, and capital in manufacturing stainless steel cable ties is expected to create significant opportunities in the market.

The global stainless steel cable ties market can be segmented based on product, end-user industry, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into uncoated stainless steel cable ties and coated stainless steel cable ties. Based on end-user industry, the stainless steel cable ties market can be categorized into automobile, mining, electrical power, marine, and oil exploration, and others, which includes power & telecommunication, pulp & paper production, agriculture & food processing, and petroleum refining & distribution.