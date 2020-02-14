Tampons Market – Provides Comprehensive Assessment of Stakeholder Strategies and Imperatives for Succeeding in Business

A tampon is a mass of material used to absorb menstrual blood during the menstrual cycle. A tampon is a form of absorbent material, primarily used as a feminine hygiene product.

Tampons are made of cotton, rayon, or a blend of the two materials. They are of various sizes and types. There are different types of applicators for the usage of tampons. Some of these types are cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, extendable applicator, and digital tampons.

Competition in the global tampons market rides on innovation as companies try to introduce a new product to garner the interest of consumers. These findings have been published in a recent report on the global tampons market by Transparency Market Research. With new players making headways due to demand, existing players are upping the ante to stay ahead in the league. Further, changing behavior of the consumers has led to evolution in the product line of several companies.

The global tampons market is predicted to attain an overall value of US$6.34bn by the end of 2025. TMR analysts state that the global market for sanitary napkins will grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.6% in the future.

At the same time, regional players are striving to cut down costs of their products to compete with established brands. Some of the top names in the global tampons market include Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Lil-Lets UK Limited, Corman SpA, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Unicharm Corporation.

Technology is predicted to play a key role in driving growth in the global tampons market in the future. As requirements of consumers evolve with every day, companies are working on developing new-age products that cater to their varying demands. Many companies have heavily invested on research and development. The new opportunities created by consumers will open growth prospects for players in the global tampons market.

Varying age groups, different health conditions, and other parameters are becoming key aspects for manufacturers to develop new products. At the same time, use of cheaper and eco-friendly raw materials, and easily disposable products are predicted stimulate growth in the global tampons market.

According to the World Bank, more than 500 million women across the world lack access to menstrual hygiene. It could lack of access to water, sanitation, or hygiene. This describes the voluminous potential for growth in the global tampons market. While most players in the global tampons market have tried capturing new geographical location every year, the demand is only expected to rise further.

A major role has been played by governments and non-profit organizations to instill menstrual hygiene awareness among women. Awareness activities in schools, rural areas, and universities has promoted the use of tampons. As a result, companies have attempted to rollout their own awareness programs to acquire new consumer base. These new techniques are expected to trigger growth in the global tampons market.

Further, growing population of women is also considered to trigger growth in the global tampons market. With many countries working on improving their male-female ratio, the female population has improved in countries like India. This trend is considered to fuel demand in the global tampons market.