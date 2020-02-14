Thin Wafer Dicing Equipment Market to Witness Highest Growth in Near Future

A wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material and dicing is the process which is used to cut or groove semiconductors, glass crystal and many other types of materials. Instrument used during this process is known as dicing equipment. The dicing technologies are constantly evolving due to the rising demand in thinner wafer and stronger die, in that way making a significant impact on the dicing equipment industry. Grinding is also a procedure in which the wafer thickness are reduced according to the needs of different industries such as electronics, automotive and communication devices among others.

Browse Research [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thin-wafer-dicing-equipment-market.html

Now a days the thin wafer handling and processing is performed by temporary bonding to a rigid carrier wafer and the rigid carrier wafer gives mechanical support during wafer thinning and backside processing. After backside processing the thin wafer is detached from a carrier wafer and attached to dicing tape on film frame. It is now seen that the integration of microelectronics into several consumer electronics and smart cards needed for thinner wafers are increasing rapidly. Technologies like RFID, MEMS devices, and power devices are considered to be the major source of demand for these thin wafers. Many new processes such as chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) are increasingly being integrated into the processing phase along with grinding operations.

Thin Wafer Dicing Equipment Market – Trends and Opportunities

Rising demand for three dimensional integrated circuit used extensively across various miniature semiconductor devices such as memory cards, smartphones, smart card, and various computing devices is one of the important factor anticipated to boost the demand for thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market in coming years. Three dimensional circuits are increasingly adopted in various space constrained applications including portable consumer electronic devices, sensors, MEMS and industrial products as it increases the overall performance of the products in terms of speed, durability, low power consumption, light weight and memory. The restraint for the thin wafer dicing equipment market are the high cost related to the maintenance of the devices.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61083

The global thin wafer dicing equipment market is segmented on the basis of application, wafer thickness, dicing technology and region. On the basis of applications, the thin wafer dicing equipment market has been segmented into logic and memory, micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS), power device, radio frequency identification (RFID) and CMOS image sensor. By wafer thickness, the thin wafer dicing equipment market has been segmented into 750 micrometer, 120 micrometer, and 50 micrometer. On the basis of dicing technology, the thin wafer dicing equipment market can be segmented into blade dicing, laser dicing and plasma dicing.