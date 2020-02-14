Tooth Regeneration Market Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tooth Regeneration Market Emerging Trends, Technology, Growth, Development, Key Opportunity and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Tooth regeneration is a stem cell based regenerative medicine procedure in the field of tissue engineering and stem cell biology to replace damaged or lost teeth by regrowing them from autologous stem cells.

Tooth regeneration is a stem cell based regenerative medicine procedure in the field of tissue engineering and stem cell biology to replace damaged or lost teeth by regrowing them from autologous stem cells.

As a source of the new bioengineered teeth somatic stem cells are collected and reprogrammed to induced pluripotent stem cells which can be placed in the dental lamina directly or placed in a reabsorbable biopolymer in the shape of the new tooth.

The key players covered in this study

Unilever

Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Ocata Therapeutics

Integra LifeSciences

Datum Dental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dentin

Dental Pulp

Tooth Enamel

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tooth Regeneration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tooth Regeneration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

