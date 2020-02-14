Trending Research Report on Global Asphalt Paving Machines Market 2019-2025
ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Asphalt Paving Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Paver, asphalt finisher, or paving machine are how asphalt paving machines are commonly called. A piece of construction equipment, key function of asphalt paving machines lies in laying asphalt during construction of roads, bridges, and parking lots among other construction pursuits.
Function-wise, asphalt paving machines flattens asphalt and provides first-level compaction, to make it ready for roller compaction. To carry out flattening, hot mix asphalt (HMA) is loaded in the front, transferred to the rear via a conveyor belts, spread out using set of augers, followed by compaction by a screed.
At present, rapid expansion of road networks and overall infrastructure development is key growth approach of economies worldwide. This results in demand for necessary construction equipment, including asphalt paving machines. The asphalt paving machines market thus receives a boost.
This report presents the worldwide Asphalt Paving Machines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Volvo
CAT
Roadtec
SANY
VOGELE
TEREX
LEEBOY
ATLAS COPCO
CMI
BOMAG
XCMG
Zoomlion
Asphalt Paving Machines Breakdown Data by Type
Small-sized Paving Width
Medium-sized Paving Width
Large-sized Paving Width
Asphalt Paving Machines Breakdown Data by Application
Highway
Urban Road
Others
Asphalt Paving Machines Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Asphalt Paving Machines Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
