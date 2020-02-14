Vaccines Market Insights, Medical Devices, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vaccines Market & Forecast (14 Vaccines Market, Number of People Immunized Doses of Vaccines Administered)” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for vaccines is likely to be ruled by the most prominent segments of adult vaccines and pediatric vaccines. The segment of pediatrics vaccines is likely to have a steep rise and double in size as compared to the segment of adult vaccines. However, the number of infants immunized is likely to comparatively low by the end of 2017 than the number of adults who have been immunized. The number of doses of Rotavirus being administered in infants is likely to take a shot by the end of 2022 and reach almost 15 million by the end of the same year.

The global market for vaccines is also expected to witness extensive progress owing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe and the rising focus of developing as well as developed countries on immunization programs. However, the market might face roadblocks owing to the expensive nature of some vaccines and inadequate access to certain vaccines.

Adult Vaccine Market Share Analysis

Out of the total 9 Adult vaccines (Influenza, Cervical Cancer, Zoster, MMRV, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, TdaP, Travel) studied in the report Influenza vaccines dominates the adult vaccine market in 2017.

Pediatric Vaccine Market Share Analysis

Our analysis found that in year 2017; Pneumococcal and Combination vaccine together accounts for nearly 50% of the pediatric vaccine market share. Other Pediatric vaccines market studied in the report are as follows: Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Combos, Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella.

In 2017 Combos Vaccines will control the Immunization Share

For the year 2017; Combos (Combination Vaccines) has the maximum immunization share among all pediatric vaccines (Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella) studied in the report as they protect against more ailments in single shot, people preferring to get combination vaccine instead of a specific vaccine.

Administration of Vaccine Doses

Our analysis found that there is a consistent surge in the number of Pneumococcal and Meningococcal vaccine doses administration in future due to the rising concern against the life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases around the world.

Global Vaccines Market & Forecast (14 Vaccines Market, Number of People Immunized Doses of Vaccines Administered) is the 8th edition of market research report published by Renub Research on Global Vaccines Market. This is a 318 page report with 193 Figures and 44 Tables provides data of Global Vaccine Market (Adult & Pediatrics), People Immunized, Number of Vaccine Doses Administered (Disease wise) & Key Players. Vaccine has been extensively studied from 3 major points, and further sub-divided into 2 more points:

World Vaccines (Disease wise) Market & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Adult Vaccines Market & Forecast

Pediatrics Vaccines Market & Forecast

People Immunized (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Adult Immunized & Forecast

Pediatric (Infants) Immunized & Forecast

Doses of Vaccines Administered (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Doses of vaccines administered in Adults & Forecast

Doses of vaccines administered in Pediatric (Infants) & Forecast

