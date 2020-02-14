Video over Fiber Market Research, Future Growth & Forecast till 2027 | OFS Fitel, LLC., VERSITRON INC., Artel Video Systems

Fiber optic Link is an indispensable important equipment for fiber-optic communication system. The transmitter converts electrical signal to optic signal which is transmitted to the destination through a fiber and the optic signal comes back to electric signal through a receiver.

With the enhancement of telecom and broadband technology, the mode of communication is improving rapidly. This is encouraging the customers to adopt various updated technology. The technology providers are also continuously investing in the R&D and testing of new features in video over fiber solutions and services. This is expected to boost the revenue of global video over fiber market during the forecast period.

Global Video over Fiber Market: Drivers and Challenges

Technological advancements, adoption of advanced features among the enterprises, increasing disposable income among the population are the few factors driving the growth of global video over fiber market. Increasing application of video over fiber such as video conferencing, video chatting, various different innovation in sports and entertainment is positively impacting the video over fiber market worldwide.

Global Video over Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global video over fiber market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for largest market share in the global video over fiber market owing to the advanced technology and easy adoption in the countries such as the U.S. Western Europe and Japan are expected to have significant market share after the North America in global video over fiber market. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are the regions which are expected to witness significantly high growth during the forecast period, owing to the potential in both the regions for fiber optics and digitization.

Global Video over Fiber Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for video over fiber market are Optronics Technologies S. A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, VOSCOM Technologies Co. Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC., VERSITRON INC., Artel Video Systems, Evertz Microsystems Ltd., JM Fiber Optics, Inc. Elcommtech Corporation, Extron Electronics, EMCORE Corporation, Optocore GmbH, and Communication Networks.