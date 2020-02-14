Warehouse Robotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the warehouse robotics market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein 2019–2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all major trends anticipated to be witnessed in the global warehouse robotics market from 2019 to 2027. It also focuses on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global warehouse robotics market. The study provides a complete perspective about growth of the warehouse robotics market, in terms of value (in US$ Mn), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global warehouse robotics market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis provided in the report helps understand the competition scenario of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein robot type, application, and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the warehouse robotics market, attractiveness analysis of the market in every region has been provided in the report.

The market overview chapter explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the global warehouse robotics market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report offers analysis of different business strategies adopted by leading players operating in the global warehouse robotics market. The market introduction chapter helps in gaining an idea of different trends prevalent in the global warehouse robotics market.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global warehouse robotics market, by segmenting the market in terms of robot type, application, and end-use industry. The report provides a detailed, region-wise segmentation of the warehouse robotics market and sub-categorizes it into various countries, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario in the warehouse robotics market, thereby ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments. Insights into the market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The warehouse robotics market in North America has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the Europe market has been divided into France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The warehouse robotics market in Asia Pacific has been classified into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the global warehouse robotics market. The report also offers insights into different robot type, application, and end-use industry segments according to various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings, investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the warehouse robotics market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected from secondary and primary research is discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global warehouse robotics market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the report are ABB, Amazon Robotics LLC, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, OMRON CORPORATION, SSI SCHAEFER, Wynright Corporation, and YASKAWA. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The global warehouse robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, by Robot Type

– ASRS

– Articulated Robot

– Gantry Cartesian Robot

– Collaborative Robot

– SCARA

– Others

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, by Application

– Palletizing

– Transfer & Transport

– Picking & Packaging

– Others

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, by End-use Industry

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– E-commerce

– Automotive

– Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

– Others

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

