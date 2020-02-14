Waterproofing Admixture Market: Key Companies Profile, Their Market Size & Share Growth, and Other Important Parameters

Waterproofing Admixture Market: Overview

Waterproofing admixtures are added to concrete structures to reduce their permeability and make them waterproof, with the objective of providing superior protection. They thus enhance the durability of structures and enhance the overall maintenance process. The drive for waterproofing admixtures in the construction industry stems from the need for improving the compressive strength and the durability of concrete. The rising use of waterproofing admixtures in addressing the various concrete durability issues in old as well as new construction structures is a key factor propelling the growth of the market. Key properties which make their use relevant in such applications are water reduction, increased hydrophobic effect, splendid pore reduction and blocking, and increased density. Understanding the mechanics of physical and chemical degradation, due to water and ingress of fluid, paves way to product launches and innovations in the global waterproofing admixtures market.

The global waterproofing admixtures market stood at US$2.5 bn in 2015 and is projected to rise at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2016–2024. By 2024 end, the opportunities in the global market are anticipated to reach US$4.9 bn.

Self-Healing Capabilities Bolsters Demand for Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures

On the basis of product type, the report segments the global waterproofing admixtures market into pore-blocking, crystalline, and an others category notably including supplementary cementitious material. Of all the segments, the crystalline one is expected to hold sway in the global waterproofing admixtures market. By the end of 2024, crystalline waterproofing admixtures are anticipated to contribute a share of 46.7%. They have earned their name as the primary admixture and are largely hydrophilic. Their unique characteristic of filling even minor cracks in concretes stem from their self-healing abilities, which come from the mix of proprietary active chemicals and cementitious material.

The other key segment pore-blocking admixtures have emerged as secondary admixtures. They act by forming an insoluble hydrophobic layer on concrete and hence stop the water to permeate through it. This product type falls under the PRA category of Permeability-Reducing Admixture for Non-hydrostatic conditions (PRAN). Water-repelling chemicals in pore-blocking admixtures consists notably of mineral oil, stearates, and long chain fatty acids derivatives.

Swift Pace of Urbanization makes Residential Sector Key Market

Vis-à-vis application, the global waterproofing admixtures market is segmented into commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors. The residential application is projected to serve the major demand in the market. The prominence can be attributed to the rapidly rising demand for various types of waterproofing admixtures in old and new residential projects. The rapid strides made by the housing sector, especially in emerging economies, are bolstering the demand for waterproofing admixtures. This is supported by the swift pace of urbanization in various regions across the globe. Crystalline products have witnessed higher application owing to their attractive characteristics in managing hydrostatic pressure.

Rapid Strides Made in Construction Sector Fuels Uptake in Asia Pacific

The various key regional markets for waterproofing admixtures are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, Asia Pacific holds the major share and is likely to retain its lead throughout the assessment period. Rapid strides made in the construction sector, notably in countries such as China and India.

On the other hand, the rising popularity of multidwelling units in the Middle East and Africa will help the regional market to rise at promising pace over the assessment period.

Meanwhile, the demand for waterproofing admixtures in North America and Europe has matured a bit over the past few years. Especially, North America witnessed a decline in uptake in 2015. Factors constraining demand are the implementation of governmental regulations pertaining to VOC emission and rise in consumer awareness regarding waterproofing admixtures. However, the demand in Europe has received a massive impetus from the growing prospect of high-performance concrete structures in the regional residential sector.

Some of the key players operating in the waterproofing admixture market are Mapei SPA, Cemex, Sika AG, and BASF SE.