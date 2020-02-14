Wood Vinegar Market: Key Players to Prioritize New Product Launches & Innovative Applications

Wood vinegar manufacturers across the globe are increasingly focusing on using different types of wood as raw materials to produce products with distinct flavors. In addition, these manufacturers also focus on blending two or more raw materials for product differentiation. The global wood vinegar market is, however, currently restrained by the lack of consumer awareness about liquid smoke products in certain developing countries. Revenue generated from wood vinegar market was approximately US$ 1,295.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, 2017-2025. By the end of 2025, the market is expected to be valued at around US$ 1,896.8 Mn.

Wood vinegar is a by-product of charcoal production, and is produced from the destructive distillation of wood. Wood vinegar has several applications where it can be used as a natural plant-derived pesticide, herbicide, plant growth promoter, fungal growth enhancer, and in several other applications. Biomass-based products are becoming immensely attractive, and the introduction of effective and more efficient pyrolysis technologies has improved overall yield, resulting in valuable production generation. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for organic food products is compelling manufacturers to bring in all ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ products to the marketplace. This has, in turn, fueled farmers’ interest in organic farming, and hence, the concept of organic fertilizers and pesticides. Collaborative efforts to bring such products are in process, thus creating opportunity for the market growth of wood vinegar in the near future.

On other side, among food and beverage segment, meat and seafood sub-segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 60.1% in 2017 end. The dairy products sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during forecast period. On the basis of production method, the wood vinegar market can be segmented into rapid pyrolysis, intermediate pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. Among, production method segment, slow pyrolysis segment is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 48.2% by the end of 2025.

On the basis of region, wood vinegar market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Wood vinegar market in APAC and Europe is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by North America. The rapidly increasing population and rampant Westernization across Asia Pacific is leading to the rising consumption of meat products, worldwide. This, in turn, is projected to increase the intake of processed meat products, thus boosting the demand for liquid smoke/wood vinegar for imparting flavor and preservation. An important observation highlights the fact that consumers in Western regions such as North America and Europe have a strong preference for smoked food products, whereas those in other regions such as Asia and Africa have a palate for non-smoked food.

Some of the major companies operating in the global wood vinegar market are Dongying Runyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Kerry Group PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Agribolics Technology Sdn Bhd, VerdiLife LLC., Red Arrow International LLC, B&G Foods, Inc., Baumer Foods, Inc., TAGROW CO., LTD., and New Life Wood Vinegar.