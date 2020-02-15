3D Printing Market to Garner Humungous Growth; Increasing Demand for Quality Products Ensures High Manufacturing Rate

A highly competitive landscape is showcased by the global 3D printing plastics market, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of a newly published report. Such competition mainly exists due to the presence of numerous players in the market. Some of the major players operating in the global 3D printing market are Solidscape, Inc., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB, Voxeljet Technology GmbH, SLM Solutions GmbH, and ExOne GmbH. The competition is prophesized to further intensify with an increase in the number of players in the global 3D printing market.

Most regional players face stiff competition from the more renowned and international businesses in this sector. Several companies are working towards improving their product portfolios and expanding their geographical horizons in the global 3D printing market. With technological development taking place through several players coupled with an increase in the number of players, the global dental 3D printing market is expected to showcase a highly intensified competition in the near future.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1803

As per expert analysts, the global 3D printing market is expected to garner revenue worth US$32.3 bn by 2025. This figure was earlier clocked at US$7.3 bn in 2016. Moreover, such growth is attributable to the presence of a meteoric CAGR of 18% prophesized to occur during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

Increasing Number of Applications for 3D Printed Products Propels Market Expansion

3D printing offers an immense number of benefits such as sturdiness, attractive designs, enhanced quality of products, and more. Due to these benefits, the demand for the products is quite high, thereby stoking growth in the global 3D printing market. Moreover, several favorable initiatives from governments and other manufacturing organization to increase awareness about the availability of 3D printed products too is fueling expansion in the market.