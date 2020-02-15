Agricultural Enzymes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Agricultural Enzymes Market: Overview

Enzymes termed as the catalyst which can enhance the reaction speed, and accuracy. Agricultural enzymes can be defined as biological catalysts which are widely used in agricultural based biotechnological process. Agricultural enzymes are applicable in the processing of crop, bioprocessing of fibers, and production of animal feed supplements. The rising R&D activities enhance the technological advancement which subsequently boost the production capacity, application of agricultural enzymes such as enhance the nutritional composites of the food grains.

Agricultural Enzymes Market: Key Segments

The global agricultural enzymes market can be segmented based on type, crop type, product and region. Further, based on types phosphatases, dehydrogenases, proteases, sulfatases, and others. The others include beta-glucosidases, cellulases, and ureases. Among these, phosphatases enzyme is accounted for the leading type segment in 2017 due to their ability to blend with soil minerals. The phosphatases enzyme is remain their dominance due to their major role in soil system. In terms of crop type, the global agricultural enzymes market can be classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and other. While the others include plantation, herbs, and spices crops. Agricultural enzymes are widely used in cereal & grain to enhance the crop productivity by fertilize the soil and boost the plant growth. Oilseeds & pulses are the second largest crop type segment due to the huge consumption of oilseed & pulses, and known as cash crop. Based on product, the global agricultural enzymes market can be segmented into soil fertility products, and growth enhancing products. Nowadays, soil fertility has become an important issue for R&D organizations across the globe. The decay in soil fertility due to several environment reason cause to boost the fertility products type demand in the global agricultural enzymes market. There are several organic fertilizers include biofertilizers, biostimulates, and biopesticides are available in the market to enhance the soil fertility, and plant growth.

Agricultural Enzymes Market: Trends & Developments

The growing trend of organic farming, and rise in demand for organic food plays a vital role to boost the demand for agricultural enzymes market. Moreover, the rise in trend of production yields in the limited urban area is another factor anticipated to propel the global agricultural enzymes market growth. However, the rigidity of farmers to adopt the microbe derived products, and stringent regulation of international regulatory bodies towards the use of biological products inhibits the global agricultural enzymes market growth. Along with that, the high cost associated with patent approvals also restraint the global agricultural enzymes market growth. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of modern farming techniques, rise in demand for soil enzymes due to the soil pollution create new opportunities for global agricultural enzymes market growth.

Agricultural Enzymes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global agricultural enzymes market include Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Agrinos as, Stoller USA Inc., Bioworks, Inc., Agri Life, Bayer Cropscience AG, Monsanto Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Aries Agro Limited, and Camson Bio Technologies Limited.