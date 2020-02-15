Aircraft Arresting System Market: Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

An aircraft arresting system is a mechanical system used to swiftly decelerate an aircraft as it lands. In addition, aircraft arresting system on aircraft carriers is a vital component of naval aviation. Based on end user, the market is segmented into military airbase, commercial airport and aircraft carrier. In 2016, among the various end user, military airbase segment dominated the market followed by commercial airport. In addition, aircraft carrier is expected to grow at the highest rate for the coming years. Increase in procurement of jet aircraft is major driver driving the military airbase market. The construction of temporary runways is one of the key factor fuelling the demand of the military airbase segment in the market.

Based on system, the market is segmented into portable and fixed. In 2016, among the various system, fixed system dominated the market followed by portable system. In addition, military is also expected to grow at the highest rate for the coming years. Increase in the territorial disputes in different part of the world is one of the key factor fuelling the demand of fixed system segment in the market during the estimate period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on platform, the market is segmented into ship-based and ground-based. In 2016, among the various platform, ship-based segment dominated the market followed by ground-based. In addition, ship-based segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate for the coming years. Increase in the number of aircraft carriers in different parts of the globe and replacement of aircraft arresting systems with naval-based systems are some of the key factor fuelling the demand of the ship based segment in the market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the demand for naval carriers in different parts of the globe is major driver driving the ship based segment in the market during the estimate period of 2017 – 2025.

Increase in the demand of aircraft arresting systems from naval and increase in the use of arresting gears in UAVs are some of the key factor boosting the demand of the during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. However, limited capabilities of arresting gears is one of the major restraining factor for the market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America dominated the market for the aircraft arresting system followed by Europe. In 2016, the U.S. was the major market for North America. Increase in the use of aircraft arresting system in naval is major driver driving the market for the aircraft arresting system in the coming years. Increase in the installations of aircraft arresting system at airports to avoid traffic of aircrafts is one of the major trend for the market in North America. Europe is expected to grow at the stable rate.