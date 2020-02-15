Aptamer Market Estimated to Expand at a 20.0% CAGR through 2025

The global aptamer market was valued at approximately US$ 1.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Aptamer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”.

The report suggests that surge in interest of research activity in the field of aptamer technology is likely to spur the demand of aptamer in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce their new aptamer services for different application in developed markets such a North America and Western Europe, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global aptamer market. Demands for new diagnostic assay and increasing research activity in emerging markets such as China and Japan is likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific aptamer market at a CAGR of around 21.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Inadequate Regulatory Policies and Ethical Issues Related To Aptamer Development Can Restrain Global Market Expansion

Aptamer can be used as alternative to antibodies for various application. There is no formal regulatory guideline, which specifically addresses the quality expectation of aptamers. The regulatory expectation of aptamer-based drugs is still evolving. Several countries in Europe have tedious documentation processes for starting clinical trials of aptamers. For example, in Europe, the EU Clinical Trial Directive 2001/20/ EC is mandatory for initiation of aptamer clinical trials. However, the region has not developed any oligonucleotide specific guideline that can address the general requirements for the quality of aptamer clinical trials. Moreover, lack of universal rules for the application of aptamers in bioassays, which is well established when working with antibodies, restrains growth of global aptamer market.

Other Selection Techniques (e.g. X- Aptamer, MARAS etc.) to Lose Market Share

The report offers detailed segmentation of global aptamers market based on material type, selection technique and applications. Among the selection technique studied, SELEX technique segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. SELEX technique is likely to get boost for the modification of existing SELEX process, and available of the new updated SELEX technique like CE-SELEX, M- SELEX etc. which overcome the certain limitation for aptamer selection.

The other technique (X-aptamer, MARAS technique etc.) segment is anticipated to lose its market share during the forecast period, and is expected to hold a share of ~18.0% by 2025 from ~21% in 2016. Availability of upgraded SELEX technique and lack of selection of high affinity ligands as compare to SELEX technique are factors likely to hamper this segment.

Diagnostics & Research: Top Two Application Areas of Aptamer

Among applications, research segment is projected to hold dominant share of global aptamer market during the forecast period and is likely to expand at CAGR more than 21.0% from 2017 to 2025. Major factors responsible for the dominance of this segment are efforts by several key players to develop new aptamers for research and development applications. For example, Aptagen, LLC has developed aptabodies (patent pending) that overcome the limitation of traditional pharmaceutical drug discovery process. The Aptabody technology demands shorter development time and offers effective Adsorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) properties due to unique chemical properties. Aptabodies are formed by hybridization of two DNA aptamers and allow detection of human thrombin effectively compared to traditional aptamers. In addition, aptabodies represent new area of development for next generation pharmaceuticals with improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic. Diagnostics segment, accounted for more than 30.0% share of global aptamer market in 2016, in terms of value. It is anticipated to have substantial growth and account for approximately 33.8% of market share by 2025.