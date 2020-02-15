Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market:

Executive Summary

Charge Air cooler have been used on turbocharged and supercharged engines. They are designed to cool down the heated intake air that comes from the compressor or turbocharger. It is also used in various applications such as air compressors, air conditioners, refrigerators, and gas turbines, and mainly in automotive, it is used as air to air charge air cooler and air to liquid charge air cooler for internal combustion engines to improve their volumetric efficiency by increasing intake air charge density through constant pressure cooling.

Hot air entering engine may create a higher combustion temperature, which creates a nitrogen oxide formation and increases thermal load on the engine. Charge air cooler as an interface, which converts hot air coming from a turbocharger or a supercharger to cool air entering combustion engine. It also contribute towards the reduction in turbo lag and improve engine volumetric efficiency.

Global automotive Charge air cooler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

The strict government regulations regarding carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements by NHTSA’s Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for passenger cars and for light trucks. This will drive the global charge air cooler market.

The increase in sales of passenger cars due to increasing disposable income and the growth of automobile production will drive the global charge air cooler market.

Market Restraints:

The price of air to liquid charge air cooler is almost double than that of air to air charger air cooler, this will downturn the air to liquid charge air cooler market globally.

One of the major restraint to air to liquid charge air cooler market is heat saturation. If the engine has continues acceleration in water it will retain some of the heat and takes longer time to cool it off.

Market Segmentation

By product type

The product type is segmented by air to air charge air cooler and air to liquid charge air cooler. Air to air charge air cooler has the major market and it is expected to grow at the forecast period due to the high price of air to liquid charge air cooler compared to air to air charge air cooler. Thus air to liquid charge air cooler will have slow growth in the forecast period.

By Geography

Europe is the largest automotive charge air cooler market due to the higher penetration of diesel engine vehicles with penetration of turbochargers. Due to the strict emission norms of European Commission that supported the charge air cooler market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific will experience high growth in the forecast period. China and India together accounts the major market for passenger cars which will drive the global automotive charge air cooler market.

Competitive Landscape:

The companies are introducing new series of products for charge air coolers to offer high efficient and durable products and to be competitive in the market.

In May 2018, Ascend Performance Materials, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, has introduce XHT, a new series of extreme heat-resistant Vydyne for automotive charge air cooling system. The new series has debuted with two grades designed for demanding automotive applications and capable of withstanding prolonged exposure at 210oC and 2300C.

Key market segments covered

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Air to air Cooled Charge Air Cooler

• Air to Liquid Cooled Charge Air Cooler

BY DESIGN TYPE

• Front mounted intercoolers (FMIC)

• Top mounted intercoolers (TMIC)

• Hybrid mount intercoolers (HMIC)

BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Passenger car

• Commercial vehicle

• Heavy duty vehicle

BY SALES CHANNEL

• OEM

• Aftermarket

BY REGION

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

