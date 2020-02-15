Automotive Seats Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Description: Chemicals affecting the vehicle interior air-quality can be attributed to a variety of different sources that typically include interior components and finishes employed for structural or safety purposes or for aesthetic effect, which are made of a wide variety of materials such as leather, fabrics, hard plastics, elastomers, rubber, fibers and resins. However, there are also a number of external factors that determines the actual chemical concentrations in vehicle interiors such as humidity, heat, and user habits such as smoking inside the vehicle compartment. Emission of VOCs from interior parts are one of the principal contributors to VIAQ-related issues in both new and used vehicles. These are often part of the chemical composition of materials and components used in vehicle interiors, but can also be found in material adhesives as well as in cleaning materials and compounds used in preparing and maintaining vehicle interior surfaces.

Effect on automotive interior materials: Owing to the number of regulations related to VIAQ, there is an increasing demand for use of environment-friendly materials in the interior of the vehicles. Major manufacturers are shifting focus towards marketing of interior materials with low VOC content so as to comply with regulations.

APAC to grab more than 45% revenue share of the global automotive seats market

APAC market is estimated to dominate the global automotive seats market with more than 45% market value share in 2017. This region is likely to be valued at more than US$ 25 Bn by

2017 end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2017-2025. Increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in the region is the primary reason for fueling the growth of automotive seats market in APAC. Europe market is estimated to grow in the global automotive seats market with more than 20% market value share, valued at more than US$ 12 Bn by 2017 end; expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Global Automotive Seats Market: Forecast

Global sales of automotive seats is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 55 Bn in 2017 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period to be valued at little more than US$ 74 Bn by 2025. In terms of volume, the global automotive Seats market stood at 320,674 ‘000 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 407,862 ‘000 Units by 2025 end. The market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2017-2025 in terms of volume over the forecast period.

