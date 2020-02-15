Biomass Gasifier Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019 With Top Players & Trends

Gasification in gradually delivering new value in traditional fuels such as coal, wood and oil. A biomass gasifier is an equipment that converts biomass into clean gaseous fuel which is commonly referred to as producer gas. These gasifier’s provide a way of optimally utilizing biomass for generation of electricity. These gasifier’s go a long way in harnessing the useful energy from both industrial as well as household wastes.

There are multiple drivers for this form of technology. Primarily among them is the fact that gasifier’s provide a method of easily harnessing energy from biomass and directly combusting it for electricity generation. Decentralized electricity generation requirements, especially for remote rural areas and households can be very efficiently met using such gasifier technology. These gasifier’s are essentially a form of clean technology, which would attract policy incentives for them in the future. The economies of biomass based gasifier systems are very attractive with lower installation costs compared to other technologies such as solar photovoltaic, micro-hydel and wind power.

There are numerous kinds of gasifier’s which may utilize biomass as the fuel base. The different types can be broadly segmented as up-draught (counter current) gasifier, down-draught (co-current) gasifier, cross-draught gasifier and fluidized bed gasifier. Certain types of biomass gasifier systems currently under development include double fired gasifier, entrained bed gasifier and molten bath gasifier. These technologies are still in nascent stages of development but are likely to be commercially available in the near future.

Countries vastly employing biomass power generation are likely to be attractive markets for such gasifier’s in the future. Europe forms the majority segment for biogas generation in the world with countries like Germany & Sweden occupying major share in said region. Emerging economies like India and China where rural electrification is the need of the hour may switch to biomass gasifier based generation in the near future. Some of the key players in the market include Biomass Engineering Ltd., PRM Energy Systems Inc., Bellwether Gasification Technologies Limited and Flex Technologies Limited among others.