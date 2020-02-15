BISMALEIMIDE MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023
Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Bismaleimide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Evonik
Huntsman
Hexcel
Cytec Solvay
Renegade Materials
HOS-Technik
ABROL
Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Acetic anhydride dehydration method
Closed-loop thermal dehydration method
Azeotropic distillation dehydration method
By End-User / Application
Aviation
Automotive
Military
Electronics
Others
