Butyl Stearate Market Factors Impacting Revenue Growth of the Global Market 2017 – 2025

Butyl Stearate is a chemical compound which is prepared by reacting stearic acid with an appropriate amount of alcohol. Butyl stearate has the unique properties of low viscosity and is oily in nature. Due to its significant characteristics, Butyl Stearate results in a non-greasy, hydrophobic film when applied to the skin or lips. Butyl Stearate is usually in the form of oily liquids or waxy solids. Its acid value is of maximum 1.0 and the saponification value ranges between 160 to 175. And its specific gravity value is approximately 0.85. To maintain its quality standards, Butyl Stearate is usually stored and maintained away from heat and direct sunlight.The Butyl Stearate Market is usually segmented into its form, application and end use.

On the basis of form, the Butyl Stearate market can be segmented into Oily liquid and Waxy solids. Among these forms, Butyl stearate market has been anticipated to higher volume share in oil liquid sector due to its wide application in various industries.

On the basis of application, the Butyl Stearate market can be segmented into Plasticizer, Lubricant, Spinning compound and Emollient. Lubricant and emollient applications of Butyl stearate are expected to have higher value sales due to its large use in cosmetics and food industry. Butyl Stearate’s Lubricant application in cosmetic industry has been surging significant growth.

On the basis of end use, Butyl Stearate market can be segmented into the food industry, beverage industry, cosmetics industry, textile industry, personal care, paper industry and metal industry. The food industry can be further sub-segmented into baked goods, confectionery, desserts, and gelatin. Similarly, beverage industry segment can be further sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Due to its popularity and large applications in food and cosmetics industry, these two industries holds the largest share in terms of volume sales as compared to other industry.

A regional segment for the market of Butyl Stearate is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The L’Oreal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever are some of the big players in the global cosmetic industry. And most of these companies have their highest value share in European regions. And for obvious reasons, the volume sales of the cosmetic industry in Europe region has been growing significantly every year. As a result, butyl stearate market will have the highest value sales in these regions to come up as a prime ingredient in many cosmetic products. North America and Asia-Pacific region especially Japan has been considered to be the emerging market for the cosmetic industry due to consumer’s desire for cosmetic products.

Butyl Stearate has widely being used in various industries. They act as a green chemical alternative to potentially hazardous ingredients, notably personal care, flavor & fragrance, and plastics industries. It acts as an emollient and skin conditioning agent in personal care formulations. It functions as an effective plasticizer in nail varnishes. It also acts as a masking agent in fragrances for the perfume industry. In the metal industry, it has been used as the prime ingredient for cutting oil. Their application includes flavoring, lubrication in plastic production, proofing for concrete production, texturing in ink and in various surfactant systems. Hence these above mentioned critical factors can help drive the demand for Butyl Stearate in various industries, especially in cosmetic industries.