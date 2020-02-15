CARBON FIBER MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023
Carbon fiber bike mainly used in high-end racing bikes, the main types of bicycle are road bike, mountain bike, city bike and etc. and as a new material, carbon fiber is mainly used in the frame, fork, wheel set (carbon knife rims) and etc. Carbon fiber composite is an increasingly popular non-metallic material commonly used for bicycle frames. Although expensive, it is light-weight, corrosion-resistant and strong, and can be formed into almost any shape desired. The result is a frame that can be fine-tuned for specific strength where it is needed (to withstand pedaling forces), while allowing flexibility in other frame sections.
Global Carbon Fiber market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Giant Bicycle
Merida Bike
Battle-FSD
Trek Bike
XDS
Shen Ying Biking
Look Cycle
Marmot Bike
Cube Bike
Colnago
SOLOMO
Kestrel Bicycles
Storck Bicycle
Tyrell Bicycle
De Rosa
DAHON
Pinarello
Canyon
Felt Cycles
Ellsworth Bike
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Road Bikes
Mountain Bikes
Others
By End-User / Application
Bicycle Racing
Bicycle Touring
Others
