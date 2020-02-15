CITRAL MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023
Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.
Global Citral market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
BASF
Kuraray
Zhejiang NHU
Kalpsutra Chemicals
Jiangxi Xuesong
Guangzhou Ri Huace
Jiangxi Global Natural Spices
Rajkeerth
Industrial and Fine Chemicals
Xinhua Nuowei
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Natural Citral
Synthetic Citral
By End-User / Application
Lemon Essence
Vitamin A
Ionone
Menthol
Others
