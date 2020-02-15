Conductive Inks Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential

The competitive landscape of the conductive ink printing market is moderately consolidated with the dominance of key players. The competition in the market is expected to heat up with the entry of several new players says Transparency Market Research. Some of the prominent players operating in the global conductive ink printing are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc., NovaCentrix, Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., Johnson Matthey PLC, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Sun Chemical Corporation and Applied Ink Solutions.

Key players in the conductive inks market are ramping their investments in development of eco friendly products. This is because harmful chemical used in conductive ink printing market in a way restricting the growth in the conductive inks market. The new development is foreseen as a significant push to the tranquil growth in the global conductive ink printing market.

According to TMR, the global conductive inks market was noted at a valuation of US$ 3,230.7 mn in 2017. The market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period that is from 2018 to 2026.

On the basis of application,, the biosensor segment is expected to dominate the global conductive inks market in the coming years. This is mainly because of the increasing demand of biosensors from end user industries such as semiconductors, packaging and retails. Based on region, the demand for conductive inks is expected to rise in Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed by the increasing adoption of conductive inks in the electronics & electrical sector. China is considered as a hub of semiconductor industry and conductive inks are increasingly used for making circuits on the silicon substrate.

The global conductive inks market is expected to rise at a steady pace in the next few years. This is mainly due to the growing application of printed circuit boards (PCBs), antennas, sensors, touch screens, and printed heaters in different industries.

Rising Demand from End User to Drive Market

Conductive inks are widely used to print electronic circuits over several surfaces. With technological advancements in nano-patterning, the demand for conductive inks is expected to rise further. This is mainly because of their ability to improve light extraction from OLEDs (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). Moreover, the utilization of the 3D printing innovation in medicinal gadgets and different applications is anticipated to offer colossal development potential for producers f conductive inks

Stringent Governmental Regulation against use of VOC to Impede Growth

Despite several opportunities in the global conductive inks market, the growth in the global conductive inks market is expected to hamper owing to the stringent government regulation over the use of harmful chemical in the manufacturing of the conductive inks.

Nevertheless to overcome several giant players in the global conductive inks market is focusing on the development of organic and less harmful conductive inks. For instance, method, a key players in the market have launched an aqueous based conductive inks. These inks do not contain harmful chemicals and is made from aqua based material. This is expected to offer several new opportunities to the growth of the global conductive inks market.

Along with this, rising demand for packaging industry for electronic barcode printing is another factor expected to fuel the global conductive inks market in the coming few years.