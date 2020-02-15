Cool Roofs Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cool Roofs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the cool roofs market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Square Meters) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for cool roofs during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities in the global cool roofs market.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1864544

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cool roofs market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, roof type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roofs market by segmenting it in terms of roof slope, roof type, and application. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for cool roofs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual roof slope, roof type, and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global cool roofs market are Owens Corning, Certain Teed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Tamko Building Products Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, PABCO Building Products, LLC., Malarkey Roofing, and Polyglass S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Slope

Steep Slope Roofs

Low Slope Roofs

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Roof Type

Coated Roofs

Foam Roofs

Modified BUR

Single-ply Membranes

Tiles & Slates

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Others(including Wood Shakes, Clays, and Concretes)

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1864544

Global Cool Roofs Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Residential

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the cool roofs market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on roof slope, roof type, and application segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each major roof type, roof slope, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]archmoz.us ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com