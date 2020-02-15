Dairy Free Yogurts Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2017 – 2025

Dairy free yogurt is an alternative to traditional yogurt, which is being produced from bovine milk. Dairy free yogurts are produced from plant based ingredient such fruits vegetables nuts and others. These yogurts are also available in different flavors such as chocolate, strawberry, plain, raspberry and others. Generally, consumers opt for dairy free yogurt because of medical reasons such as allergy to dairy based milk, lactose intolerance or any other similar issue. Certain features of dairy free yogurt provided by few manufacturers are that dairy free yogurt is sweetened with organic evaporated cane juice, it has low sodium content, free of saturated fat and free of cholesterol, fruit flavored yogurts are generally flavored with real fruits, dairy free yogurts taste like conventional cow milk’s yogurt. Dairy free yogurt can be used in the same ways as dairy based yogurt is being used in cooking, baking or any in another way.

The dairy free yogurt can be segmented on the basis of end use, source type, distribution channel and packaging type. On the basis of end use, dairy free yogurt is segmented as Horeca and household. On the basis of source, dairy free yogurt is segmented as: soy milk yogurt, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk and others. On the basis of flavor, dairy free yogurt is segmented as: vanilla, strawberry, mixed berry, raspberry, peach, and others. There are a lot of flavors being available in the market, depending on the market region and manufacturer. On the basis of the distribution channel, dairy free yogurt is segmented as: retail stores, specialty stores, and online retail. On the basis of packaging type dairy free yogurt is segmented as: pouches, tubs, cups, and others. These packaging types involve a lot of innovation in order to attract consumers.

Dairy free yogurts market is driven by increasing benefits from its nutrient rich contents. Their nutrient content may change with the type of the milk used for its production like consumers need to be aware before using coconut yogurt that it is lower in protein and higher in fat, so these should be consumed accordingly. There are few dairy free yogurts available which do offer probiotic benefits that are equivalent to dairy based yogurt.

Usage of dairy free yogurt in-turn has a significant impact on the growth of the dairy based industry, as it involves dairy free milk for its production and so dairy based milk market gets affected. Similar to dairy free milk, dairy free yogurt also faces the same challenges, such as consumers become perplexed while choosing dairy free yogurt or dairy based yogurt, but health awareness or medical issues such as allergies from dairy products or lactose intolerance may lead them to choose dairy free yogurt as a prior option.

The regional segment for the market of dairy free yogurt market is segmented into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Being an emerging market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high market growth during the forecast period because of the high rate of urbanization and consumers awareness about health. Currently, there is a high demand for dairy free yogurt in North America and Western Europe region because of high nutritional and health benefits that customers may experience while using dairy free yogurts.