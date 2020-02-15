Declining Infant Mortality Rate to reflect well on Revenues of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa Baby Diapers Market

The Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa Baby Diapers market features a landscape characterized by moderate degree of fragmentation, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The shares of the regional markets are fragmented across large players and small indigenous manufacturers. Globally prominent consumer goods companies such as Procter and Gamble Company and Johnson and Johnson are consolidating their shares, especially by focusing on markets with rising disposable incomes of consumers. Lower income families and rural populations are still largely get attracted to local manufacturers, especially in less developed regions.

Well entrenched players include names such as Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Bumkins Finer Baby Products, Inc., and Indevco Group.

The Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa baby diapers market stood at US$20.75 bn in 2014. The overall regional market is projected to clock a CAGR of 7.6% during 2015–2021. The overall opportunities in the regional market will reach a worth of US$34.87 bn by the end of this period.

Among the various key regions, Asia Pacific held the leading share in the overall regional market for baby diapers in 2014. The region is expected to hold its sway, vis-à-vis volume and revenue, throughout the forecast period. The demand is driven by burgeoning populations with large disposable incomes, especially in India and China. Multinational companies have also begun plowing money into the regional market, which points to its rising lucrativeness. Asia Pacific will be trailed by Latin America. Rising purchasing power of consumers will bolster the growth in the Latin America baby diapers market.

Increased Awareness about Infant Health bolstering Demand for Baby Diapers

The Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa baby diapers market is driven by increasing awareness among parents and caregivers about the role of baby diapers as a key hygiene product. This awareness stems from the need for ensuring the health of infants. Over the past several years, infant mortality rate in developing nations have witnessed a decline. This supports an exciting evolution trajectory in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa baby diapers market.

Further, substantial efforts being made by public and private organizations in expanding the awareness about infant health among rural populations in various regions across the globe are boosting the overall regional market.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Materials pave Way for Product Advancement

The Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa baby diapers market is expected to witness lucrative avenues from the growing inclination toward eco-friendly and sustainable materials for baby diapers. The trend has generated a groundswell on interest among manufacturers toward naturally derived and plant-based raw materials, especially in rapidly developing markets.

Advances made in child healthcare, coupled with changing lifestyles of parents, in various parts of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa have been catalyzing the demand for baby diapers. In particular, the demand for large packaging of baby diapers is rising.

On the other hand, the growth in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa baby diapers market is hampered by parents following inadequate baby diapers changing practices. The improper use of disposable diapers has led to several skin problems in toddlers. Moreover, the undue delay in changing baby diapers has also caused health problems to infants.

Nevertheless, manufacturers are in the constant pursuit of brining advancement in fabrics of baby diapers. The advent of hypoallergenic baby diapers is an important case in point. Moreover, growing government incentives for child care institutions in various parts of the regions is also bolstering the demand for baby diapers.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Baby Diapers Market (Product Types – Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, and Swim Pants) – Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and South Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015–2021. ”