Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market to Reach US$ 7,163.7 Mn by 2026

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global drugs of abuse testing market. Increase in impact of drug and alcohol abuse on public health, rise in demand for drug abuse testing among private employers, and surge in abuse of prescription drugs are projected to be major drivers of the global market during the forecast period.

The global drugs of abuse testing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, sample type, testing type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drugs of abuse testing market.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54426

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented into analyzers, rapid testing devices, and consumables. The analyzers segment has been divided into immunoassay analyzers, chromatographic devices, and breath analyzers. The rapid testing devices segment has been bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The consumables segment has been classified into fluid collection devices and others. In terms of sample type, the global market has been categorized into saliva, breath, urine, blood, and hair & sweat. Based on testing type, the global drugs of abuse testing market has been divided into pain management testing, criminal justice testing, and workplace screening. In terms of end-user, the global market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, on-the-spot testing, and forensic laboratories.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54426

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global drugs of abuse testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global drugs of abuse testing market are Alere, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare, Express Diagnostics International Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/