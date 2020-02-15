Electrical Steel Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Electrical Steel Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Electrical steel is used in high-power consumer appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and high-power coolers. Consumer appliance manufacturers are focusing on using electrical steel that is environment-friendly (less heat losses) instead of regular steel. This helps them save around 15% to 30% of energy. Electronic components made from electrical steel that are used in consumer appliances include compressor motors and relays.

These appliances are installed in cabins, confined spaces, or rooms; therefore, they are ideally required to be compact owing to space constraints. Hence, electrical steel used in compressor motors, relays, switches, etc. enables consumer appliance manufacturers to lower product size and also offer products with reduced noise output vis-à-vis those appliances that are manufactured with components made from regular steel.

Recently, amendments were carried out in trade policies of the global electrical steel market. These amendments were at regional and global level and were implemented for the ease of trade between nations and for their own regional business prospects. Amendments included setting up a minimum price for the import of particular grade of electrical steel from particular regions/countries. The anti-dumping duties were modified in order to avoid the oversupply of electrical steel in some markets. There were changes in legislatures such as advancements of free trade agreements (FTA) and negotiations with transpacific partnerships. Furthermore, the European Union decided to set a minimum price for the import of a particular-grade electrical steel from Japan, China, South Korea, Russia, and the U.S. Government initiatives as well as liberalization of policies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to electrical steel companies. According to Canacero, a steel association, steel exports are falling in Mexico. Exports dropped 25% in January-July 2015. Some economic risks identified by Mizuno (Malaysia’s Steel Association) can affect the global electrical steel market. They include high unemployment in developed markets, slowdown in developed markets and China, and financial issues in Europe.

This report analyzes and forecasts the electrical steel market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global electrical steel market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for electrical steel during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the electrical steel market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electrical steel market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the electrical steel market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global electrical steel market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, end-user industry, and region. In terms of type, the electrical steel market has been classified into grain oriented and non-grain oriented. Based on application, the electrical steel market can be divided into transformer, inductor, motor (rotor, stator, and others), and others. In terms of end-user industry, the global electrical steel market can be segregated into automotive, manufacturing, energy, household appliances, and others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for electrical steel in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the electrical steel market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global electrical steel market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, transport, application, and end-user industry of the electrical steel market. Market revenue and volume size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global electrical steel market. Key players operating in the electrical steel market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group, Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd, JFE Steel Corporation, SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited), Shagang Group Inc., ArcelorMittal, AnSteel Group Corporation, BaoSteel Group (Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited), POSCO, Voestalpine Group, Tata Steel Limited, United States Steel Corporation, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, and HBIS Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

