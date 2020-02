Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Embryo Transfer Catheters Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Embryo transfer catheters are medical devices that are inserted into the body for transferring of one or more embryos into the uterine cavity, usually by the trans-cervical route. Embryo transfer is the final and most crucial step in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment. Around 80% patients undergoing IVF treatment reach the final stage of embryo transfer, however the pregnancy rates remain low. The embryo transfer catheters may impact the implantation rate of embryo and success of overall IVF. Several embryo transfer catheters are available in the market that vary in catheter deign and physical attributes.

Embryo transfer catheters are available in variable materials ranging from stiff or soft materials, with the presence or absence of an outer sheath, variable malleability, and in wide range of quality of the materials. The ideal embryo transfer catheter should elude any injury to the endocervix and/or endometrium as during its placement into the uterine cavity. Embryo transfer catheters also support in the farm animal production.

The increase in IVF procedures owing to the growing median age of motherhood and increasing infertility rate is the major factor driving the embryo transfer catheters market growth. In addition, growing lifestyle diseases leading to infertility and rising awareness of surrogacy among the population is anticipated to fuel the growth of IVF procedures, which in-turn increases the growth of embryo transfer catheters market. The increase in research and development associated with the embryo transfer catheters is expected to boost the embryo transfer catheters market. For instance, new catheters with pre-curved outer sheath and a bulb tip showed favorable clinical outcome. In addition, rising awareness of IVF procedures in emerging markets is anticipated to fuel the embryo transfer catheters market. However, high cost and low rate of succession of IVF procedures is majorly hindering the embryo transfer catheters market growth. Ongoing research and development of genetic improvement and genetic material (i.e. embryo) is expected to escalate the growth of embryo transfer catheters market.

The global embryo transfer catheters market is segmented on basis of product type, shape, catheter opening, end-user and geography

Based on product type, the global embryo transfer catheters market is segmented into the following:

Soft embryo transfer catheters

Firm embryo transfer catheters

Based on shape, the global embryo transfer catheters market is segmented into the following:

Straight

Curved

Other Applications

Based on catheter opening, the global embryo transfer catheters market is segmented into the following:

Side Opening

End Opening

Based on end-user, the global embryo transfer catheters market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Research Laboratories

The advancement in the technology, and increase in the health care expenditure among the population is anticipated to increase the demand of IVF procedures which in turn is expected to increase the embryo transfer catheters market. Increasing minimal invasive surgical procedures, and increasing trend of delaying marriage among the developed countries are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the embryo transfer catheters market.

North America holds a significant market share of the embryo transfer catheters market owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for IVF among the population is anticipated to propel the growth of the embryo transfer catheters market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show considerable growth rate owing to increase in infertility rate and rising awareness of IVF among the population in this region.

Some of the key players present in global Embryo Transfer Catheters Market are Cooper Companies, Gynétics NV, Laboratoire CCD, LABOTECT GMBH, Rocket Medical plc., SURGIMEDIK, Thomas Medical, Inc., CrossBay Medical, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., and Fertility Technology Resources, Inc. among others. Owing to the increasing demand of the IVF, key players are involved in the strategic acquisition of companies. For instance, in November 2016, The Cooper Companies Acquires Wallace from Smiths Medical to increase their IVF portfolio as Wallace had wide range of the gold standard of embryo transfer catheters along with other premier products.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Segments

Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

