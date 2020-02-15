EPICHLOROHYDRIN MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Epichlorohydrin Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Epichlorohydrin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The EPICHLOROHYDRIN Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a clear colorless liquid with an irritating chloroform-like odor. It is a highly reactive organochlorine compound and is used in the production of glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, and elastomers. In contact with water, epichlorohydrin hydrolyzes to 3-MCPD, a carcinogen found in food. Epichlorohydrin is readily biodegradable and is not expected to persist in the environment. Epichlorohydrin has a low potential to bioaccumulate, and is not expected to adsorb to soil or sediment. In water, epichlorohydrin will be rapidly broken down by both biological and non-biological mechanisms. In air, epichlorohydrin will rapidly dissipate and break down. In the case of soil exposure, epichlorohydrin will mostly remain in groundwater rather than soil particulates, and will be rapidly degraded.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Epichlorohydrin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Dow Chemical

Solvay

NAMA Chemicals

Hanwha Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemical

Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

Jiangsu Haixing

Dongying Liancheng

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

>99.9%

99.8%~99.9%

99.5%~99.8%

By End-User / Application

Epoxy resins

Synthetic glycerin

Epichlorohydrin Rubber

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Dow Chemical

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 NAMA Chemicals

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Hanwha Chemical

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Formosa Plastics

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Sumitomo Chemical

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Samsung Fine Chemicals

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Aditya Birla Chemicals

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

12.12 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

12.13 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

12.14 Jiangsu Haixing

12.15 Dongying Liancheng

Continued….