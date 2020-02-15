Exfoliating Powder Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2026

Exfoliating powder, also known as cleansing grains, are a delightful way to exfoliate the skin. primarily, exfoliating powder are used for skin care. Exfoliating powder has skincare components such as caffeic acid and vitamin c, which helps in soothing inflamed or irritated skin, and provides hydration. Some exfoliators also contain silica, which helps in firming the sagging skin. There are a variety of exfoliating powder present in the market such as almond shell powder, coconut shell powder, pistachio shell powder, and walnut shell powder. Some of the benefits of exfoliating powder are improved complexion, sunburn treatment, anti-aging, faded freckles, pimple removal, and many more. They have a huge demand in naturally derived products market since they aren’t made with water, they stay fresh for a much longer time.

The demand for exfoliating powder is on rise, but there are limited number of production units are there for exfoliating powder. So, the potential of exfoliating powder market to grow is quite high. People desire skin lightening products as they observe various concerns such as discoloration, acne marks, and age spots. Also, increasing awareness towards the harmful effects of artificial ingredients has led to customers wanting sustainably sourced ingredients like exfoliating powder. Need for skin care products is not restricted to women, men are also keen on personal grooming. The increase in demand for male skin care products will influence the growth of exfoliating powder market positively. Like women, men are becoming more conscious about their appearance. Many key players are targeting the needs of men and offering various men skincare products.

Some of the key players operating in exfoliating powder market includes UMANG Encapsulation Solutions, Kinvara True Skincare, May Lindstorm, Lina Hanson, Moogoo Skincare, de Mamiel Collection, Dermalogica, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Galenic Paris, BIODROGA, Alex Carro, Herb Farm, Waitrose, Pérla, Image Skincare, Murad, Axalta Industrial Coatings, Bioré, Amorepacific Corporation and White and Elm

