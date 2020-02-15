Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.3% During 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market was valued at US$ 50.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in demand for innovative technologies and adoption of ECCO2R devices is expected to boost the growth of the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to early availability of novel medical technologies, developed health care infrastructure, and increased patient awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share by 2026. This is attributed to large chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patient base in developing countries such as China and India. Rise in adoption of technologically advanced products manufactured by key manufacturers such as ALung Technologies and Xenios AG is likely to drive the global ECCO2R market.

Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Ventilation to Drive Market

ECCO2R technique is widely used to avoid invasive mechanical ventilation, especially in patients failing non-invasive ventilation. It also has a feasible therapeutic application to facilitate mechanical ventilation in ARDS patients. ECCO2R can be a promising adjuvant therapeutic strategy for the management of patients with severe exacerbations of COPD and to achieve protective or ultra-protective ventilation in patients with ARDS without life-threatening hypoxemia. Rise in demand for minimally invasive ventilation is anticipated to propel the extracorporeal CO2 removal market during the forecast period. Over invasive mechanical ventilation extracorporeal life support offers safer simpler respiratory applications with veno-venous support and biocompatible membranes.

Gas Exchange Units Segment Leads the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the disposables segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO2R) devices include disposables, which are used per case per patient basis. Gas exchange units are also called oxygenator/cartridges. These play an important role in effective CO2 removal.

Access cannulas are also integral part of ECCO2R procedure. Factors attributed to the higher share of the disposables segment of the global market include high demand for and consumption of disposables in extracorporeal CO2 removal procedures.

Hospitals Segment Dominates the Market

The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant share of the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. Major reason responsible for the dominance of hospitals segment such as COPD & ARDS are life threatening diseases that require immediate care. Therefore, increase in number of hospital visits and rise in prevalence of COPD and ARDS are expected to boost the hospitals segment during the forecast period. The surgical centers segment is projected to hold substantial share of the global extracorporeal CO2 removal market during the forecast period. Surgical centers are well-equipped with sophisticated instruments; hence people in developing and underdeveloped countries prefer these settings.