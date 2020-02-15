Flavored Milk Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Flavored Milk Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Flavored Milk Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Flavored milk is made with milk, sugar, colorings, and artificial or natural flavorings. Flavored milk provides the same essential nine nutrients as plain white milk. The demand for flavored milk is expected to increase during the forecast period mainly due to the fact that flavored milk is increasingly being preferred as a drink to be consumed after workout sessions.

In terms of revenue, the long-life flavored milk segment dominated the market. Long-life flavored milk has a shelf life of about six to nine months as they are produced using the ultra-heat treatment (UHT) technique. The main advantage of dairy products produced using the UHT technology is that it can be stored for a longer period without refrigeration.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global flavored milk market. The market is expected to grow in the region due to various factors including increasing milk production and the rise in the number of middle-income families in the region. Moreover, the expanding population in the region will also contribute to the growth of this market in APAC over the next few years.

The global Flavored Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flavored Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Flavored Milk in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Flavored Milk in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Flavored Milk market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Flavored Milk market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

China Mengniu Dairy Company

Danone

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Nestle

Arla Foods

Associated Milk Producers

Bright Food

Dairy Farmers of America

Dean Foods

FrieslandCampina

Grupo Lala

Land O’Lakes Inc

Morinaga Milk Industry

Muller

Market size by Product

Long-Life Flavored Milk

Fresh Flavored Milk

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Flavored Milk market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flavored Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Flavored Milk companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Flavored Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Flavored Milk Manufacturers

Flavored Milk Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Flavored Milk Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

