Global Almond Flour Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2025

Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others. It makes almond flour as an all-purpose carrier and essential flour especially used for baking, cooking, and also in cosmetic. Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific region is the major producers of almonds in the global market. Currently, its demand is increasing in bakery and confectionery products as inclusion of almond flour in these products enhances the nutritional value and helps to give better texture and flavor. In blanched almond flour, firstly the skins of almonds are removed and then they are grounded to make flour while natural almond flour is simply made of grounded almonds and has wide application in preparing bread, cakes, cookies, pastries, and other food products.

Global Almond Flour Market: Market Drivers

Key drivers influencing the demand for almond flour in the global is from increasing demand among chocolate and candy manufacturers and in bakery products where it has wide application in pastries, cakes, cookies, and other baked products. Further, the demand for almond flour is also increasing in food cuisines to add flavor and nutritional content. On the other side, the demand for almond flour is also rising among cosmetic manufacturers, as it is widely used in skin care products such as cream, lotion, and others. Furthermore, almond flour is also available as gluten-free flour and also used for the household purpose. Increasing urban population, increase in standard of living and changing lifestyle are some other factors driving the demand for almond flour in the global market as a nowadays consumers are more conscious towards products containing natural ingredient and offers varied health benefits.

Global Almond Flour Market: Market Segment

The market for almond flour is segmented by type, by application, by end-use, and by distribution channel. Almond flour market segment by type, it is segmented into natural almond flour, blanched almond flour, and others. On the basis of by application segment, it is segmented into the bakery, chocolate and confectionery, cosmetic, and others. Primarily almond flour has application in the bakery industry in products such as cakes, pastries, cookies, and in many other products. Almond flour also has wide application in chocolates, nutritional bars, candies and other confectionery products. In the food industry, it is used to add flavor, nutritional content and natural flavor of almond. On the basis of end-use, almond flour is segmented into commercial use and as a household use and market segment. Apart from used of almond flour in the bakery, confectionery, and food industry, it also uses for the household purpose for preparing healthy and nutritional meal. Another, market segment for almond flour is segmented by distribution channel. It includes direct sales and indirect sales channel of distribution. Further, indirect sales channel of distribution is sub-segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores, and online retail stores.

Global Almond Flour Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the global market for almond flour is segmented in seven different regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. In the global almond flour market, North America followed by Western Europe is expected to prominent market in terms of consumption.

Global Almond Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of almond flour market are Blue Diamond Almonds, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, TREEHOUSE ALMONDS, Grain-Free JK Gourmet, Honest to Goodness, WellBees, Honeyville Inc., Nature’s Eats Inc., Nature’s Choice, and others.

