Global Automation Control for Material Handling Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Summary

Material handling application uses various equipment for operations, which need automation control and monitoring for effective functioning. Automation control solutions allow end-user industries to exercise better control over material handling. Automation control solutions help to reduce errors, decrease cycle time, and streamline processes. Other key benefits are better control during operation and higher energy efficiency. The global industrial automation and control market considers under its scope, the sales revenue from implementations of PLCs and DCSs, including hardware components such as drives and sensors. In recent years, industrial automation and control have been associated with an increase in the adoption of smart devices, such as sensors, for efficient data collection and conversion of data into information. Adoption of industrial automation and control has been steady in both process and discrete industries, globally, over the last five years. The industrial automation and control market is expected to show increased growth momentum in developing economies such as India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia over the forecast period.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of IoT to reduce operational cost. The global automation control market for material handling is growing with the adoption of IoT. The deployment of IoT in factories helps end-user businesses to utilize automation control solutions in improving productivity and reducing downtime costs. The developments in real-time 3D volumetric model help in performing operations efficiently. The development in automation control with IoT helps to anticipate failures in advance and save money.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Low cost of sensors and transmitters. Automation control products are shaping the future of material handling applications with the adoption of sensors and transmitters in material handling equipment. The low cost of sensors and transmitters coupled with the deployment of advanced wireless communication technologies is driving the global automation control market for material handling. Advanced wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ZigBee have proven to be effective in carrying information over short distances while maintaining low power consumption. ZigBee is particularly effective in remote and harsh environment. For remote applications, wireless sensors are ideal. Thus, it is expected that the fall in prices of wireless sensors will spur the growth of automation control for material handling in process industries. In non-critical systems, the implementation of wired sensors is significantly higher. A similar fall in prices of wired sensors is expected to push their adoption for non-critical applications over the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Interoperability challenges. Interoperability is the ability of systems to provide information to and exchange data with other systems for planning, integration, execution, and coordination. The integration of automation control products and solutions in material handling with traditional systems, for cross-platform compatibility in the industry, faces interoperability challenges. End-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation (remote operations) face such issues as they depend on legacy equipment, which is expensive to replace.

The global Automation Control for Material Handling market was 24200 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 35200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Automation Control for Material Handling market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automation Control for Material Handling in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Accord Technologies

Analog Devices

CAN-ENG Furnaces International

Eaton

Flintec

GE

MEL Systems and Services

Mitsubhishi

OMRON

Rexroth Bosch

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa Electric

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Distributed control systems (DCS)

Programmable logic controllers (PLC)

Motion Control

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Process industry

Discrete industry

