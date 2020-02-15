Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Report Description:
Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.
In 2018, the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was 71000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
FedEx
AmerisourceBergen
UPS (Marken)
DB Schenker
XPO Logistics
Panalpina
Nippon Express
GEODIS
VersaCold
Agility
DSV
Sinotrans
Kerry Logistics
SF Express
CEVA
CH Robinson
Air Canada Cargo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Ground Shipping
Sea Shipping
Air Shipping
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics
1.4.3 Non-cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Ground Shipping
1.5.3 Sea Shipping
1.5.4 Air Shipping
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size
2.2 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Deutsche Post DHL
12.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development
12.2 Kuehne + Nagel
12.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.3 FedEx
12.3.1 FedEx Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.4 AmerisourceBergen
12.4.1 AmerisourceBergen Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 AmerisourceBergen Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AmerisourceBergen Recent Development
12.5 UPS (Marken)
12.5.1 UPS (Marken) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 UPS (Marken) Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 UPS (Marken) Recent Development
12.6 DB Schenker
12.6.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.7 XPO Logistics
12.7.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Panalpina
12.8.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 Panalpina Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.9 Nippon Express
12.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
12.10 GEODIS
12.10.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 GEODIS Revenue in Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.11 VersaCold
12.12 Agility
12.13 DSV
12.14 Sinotrans
12.15 Kerry Logistics
12.16 SF Express
12.17 CEVA
12.18 CH Robinson
12.19 Air Canada Cargo
Continued…..
