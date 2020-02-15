Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

In 2018, the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was 71000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

FedEx

AmerisourceBergen

UPS (Marken)

DB Schenker

XPO Logistics

Panalpina

Nippon Express

GEODIS

VersaCold

Agility

DSV

Sinotrans

Kerry Logistics

SF Express

CEVA

CH Robinson

Air Canada Cargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Ground Shipping

Sea Shipping

Air Shipping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China



Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

