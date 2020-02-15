Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market to Rise at 9.3% CAGR, Owing to rising use of Electronics Devices

The global bulk acoustic wave devices market is likely to be fragmented, as 50% of market share in held by top major companies. The top four players are TDK Corporation, Tai Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Taiyo Yuden Small and medium sized regional players hold other 50% share in this market. In 2016, TDK Corporation held maximum share in the market. Recently, the company is extending its research and development centers in China and the United States. Such initiatives encourage the company strength in the global market.

Leading players in the market are focusing on mergers and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership. They are also investing in research and development activities to increase efficiency of these devices. Few other companies are also contributing in growing the global bulk acoustic wave devices market. They are Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Honeywell International, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, API Technologies, and Infineon Technologies AG.

In terms of revenue, the global bilk acoustic wave devices market is expected to touch US$1.869 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, this market earned US$0.86 bn. these figures are likely to be earned if the market progress at CAGR of 9.3% between 2017 and 2025. Transparency Market Research presents these figures in its report on the global bulk acoustic wave devices market.

Among the various devices, the demand for bulk acoustic wave filters seems high in this market. The filters segment earned US$0.51 bn in 2016, and is expected to hold dominant share in the forthcoming years. Bulk acoustic wave filters have a traditional benefit over surface acoustic that expanded its in the global bulk acoustic wave devices market. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold maximum share in the global bulk acoustic wave devices market. Rapid development in telecommunication and electronics industries are supporting growth in Asia Pacific bulk acoustic wave devices market.

High Demand for Connected Devices to Propel Bulk Acoustic Wave Devices Market