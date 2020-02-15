Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
In 2018, the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market size was 3040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cellular-based M2M VAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular-based M2M VAS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Sprint
Verizon
Vodafone
Amdocs
China Mobile
China Telecom
Digi International
Gemalto
KDDI
Numerex
Orange Business Services
Sierra Wireless
Rogers Communications
Tech Mahindra
Telefónica
Telenor
Telit
T-MOBILE USA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2G
3G
4G
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Transportation and logistics
Healthcare
Energy and utilities
Retail
Consumer electronics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 2G
1.4.3 3G
1.4.4 4G
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Transportation and logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Energy and utilities
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Consumer electronics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size
2.2 Cellular-based M2M VAS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Sprint
12.2.1 Sprint Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction
12.2.4 Sprint Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Sprint Recent Development
12.3 Verizon
12.3.1 Verizon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.4 Vodafone
12.4.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction
12.4.4 Vodafone Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs
12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details
Continued…
