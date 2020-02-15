Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

In 2018, the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market size was 3040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cellular-based M2M VAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular-based M2M VAS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Numerex

Orange Business Services

Sierra Wireless

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra



Telefónica

Telenor

Telit

T-MOBILE USA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

3G

4G

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Transportation and logistics

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Retail

Consumer electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2G

1.4.3 3G

1.4.4 4G

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Transportation and logistics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Energy and utilities

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Consumer electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size

2.2 Cellular-based M2M VAS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Sprint

12.2.1 Sprint Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction

12.2.4 Sprint Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Sprint Recent Development

12.3 Verizon

12.3.1 Verizon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction

12.3.4 Verizon Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.4 Vodafone

12.4.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cellular-based M2M VAS Introduction

12.4.4 Vodafone Revenue in Cellular-based M2M VAS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.5 Amdocs

12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details

Continued…

