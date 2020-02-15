Global CFD in Automotive Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases and their interaction with structures. It helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena.

In 2018, the global CFD in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CFD in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CFD in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ansys

CD Adapco Group

Mentor Graphics

AspenTech

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

COMSOL

Dassault Systèmes

ESI Group

EXA

Flow Science

Numeca International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gases

Liquids

Market segment by Application, split into

Passanger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CFD in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Gases

1.4.3 Liquids

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CFD in Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passanger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 CFD in Automotive Market Size

2.2 CFD in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CFD in Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 CFD in Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ansys

12.1.1 Ansys Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction

12.1.4 Ansys Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ansys Recent Development

12.2 CD Adapco Group

12.2.1 CD Adapco Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction

12.2.4 CD Adapco Group Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CD Adapco Group Recent Development

12.3 Mentor Graphics

12.3.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction

12.3.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.4 AspenTech

Continued….

