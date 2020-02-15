Global CFD in Automotive Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases and their interaction with structures. It helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena.
In 2018, the global CFD in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global CFD in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CFD in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059520-global-cfd-in-automotive-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Ansys
CD Adapco Group
Mentor Graphics
AspenTech
Bentley Systems
Autodesk
COMSOL
Dassault Systèmes
ESI Group
EXA
Flow Science
Numeca International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Gases
Liquids
Global CFD in Automotive Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Market segment by Application, split into
Passanger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059520-global-cfd-in-automotive-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CFD in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Gases
1.4.3 Liquids
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CFD in Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passanger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 CFD in Automotive Market Size
2.2 CFD in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 CFD in Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 CFD in Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ansys
12.1.1 Ansys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction
12.1.4 Ansys Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ansys Recent Development
12.2 CD Adapco Group
12.2.1 CD Adapco Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction
12.2.4 CD Adapco Group Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CD Adapco Group Recent Development
12.3 Mentor Graphics
12.3.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CFD in Automotive Introduction
12.3.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in CFD in Automotive Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development
12.4 AspenTech
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)