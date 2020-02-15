Global Cloud-based Language Learning Market: Demand from English Language Learning Segment to Remain Key Growth Driver

The global market for cloud-based language learning features a highly fragmented vendor landscape and only few companies, including Rosetta Stone, Inc, Sanako Corporation, EF Education First, and Linguatronics LC have been able to establish themselves as leaders, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. A large number of local players, with well-established businesses in their regional territories but a limited presence on the global front, are located across key regional markets and account for a sizeable share of revenues.

Companies operating amid stiff competition in the global cloud-based language learning market are focusing on providing innovative web services, developing applications for users, and providing learning tools that are tailored to the specific needs of learners. Moreover, as a part of this strategy, companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, expanding their businesses through new service additions and geographical presence.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global cloud-based language learning market will exhibit a promising 12.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$146.3 mn in 2016 to US$427.5 mn by 2025.

North America to Continue to Account for Massive Chunk in Global Revenue

On the basis of language, the market for cloud-based language learning chiefly caters to learning solutions for languages such as English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Italian, and Russian. Of these, the segment of English learning is expected to emerge as the primary adopter of cloud-based language learning solutions in the near future. This can be chiefly attributed to the rising inclination of making English as the preferred language in academics and business sectors due to globalization.

In terms of geography, the North America market for cloud-based language learning is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market. The region, home to several famed higher education institutes, leads on account of the vast number of foreign students that take up English learning courses. The North America market for cloud-based language learning accounted for a 50% of the global market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016 and is expected to remain one of the leading regional market for cloud-based language learning solutions in the next few years as well.

Report Sample With Latest Advancements And Application- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16370

Rising Proliferation of Cloud Computing Technology to Remain Key Growth Factor

The education industry is rapidly evolving in its journey towards digital transformation. It has emerged as one of the most dynamic industries to embrace the vast advancements in technology, telecommunications, and networking technologies, using them to benefit a number of areas, including global reach and efficiency of content delivery. Cloud computing, owing to its several cost and flexibility benefits, is estimated to be at the core of the education industry’s ongoing digital transformation in the next few years.

Language learning, a key segment of the education industry, is also increasingly shifting towards the cloud computing model and cloud-based language learning solutions are expected to become an important mode of learning languages in the next few years. The rising proliferation of the cloud computing technology, especially in emerging economies across regions such as Asia Pacific, will remain the key driver of the adoption of cloud-based language learning solutions.