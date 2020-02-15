Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software is an integrated, holistic application to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness.
In 2018, the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dell (RSA Security)
SAP
Oracle
Software AG
LogicManager
Riskonnect
ACL GRC
SAI Global
MetricStream
SAS Institue
Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
Sword Active Risk
Check Point Software
MEGA International
Resolver
Lockpath
ProcessGene
Aravo
ReadiNow
LogicGate
Reciprocity ZenGRC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Manufacturers
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
