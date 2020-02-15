Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Software is an integrated, holistic application to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness.

In 2018, the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell (RSA Security)

SAP

Oracle

Software AG

LogicManager

Riskonnect

ACL GRC

SAI Global

MetricStream

SAS Institue

Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)

Sword Active Risk

Check Point Software

MEGA International

Resolver

Lockpath

ProcessGene

Aravo

ReadiNow

LogicGate

Reciprocity ZenGRC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Manufacturers

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

