Global Neighborhood Hospitals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Neighborhood hospitals are designed specifically to increase access to high-quality emergency care in underserved metropolitan areas. Also called micro-hospitals, these facilities can provide lower-cost care for patients compared with traditional community hospitals.The buildings range in size from about 30,000 to 60,000 square feet because they often function as a “healthplex” and include ancillary service lines and physician offices.
In 2018, the global Neighborhood Hospitals market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Neighborhood Hospitals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neighborhood Hospitals development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Emerus Hospitals
SCL Health
Dignity Health
Christus Health
Baptist Health
Baylor ScottWhite Health
The Franciscan Alliance
The Hospitals of Providence
Integris Health
Saint Luke’s Health System
St. Vincent Health
Allegheny Health Network
Memorial Hermann
Saint Alphonsus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tier 1 cities
Tier 2 cities
Tier 3 cities
Market segment by Application, split into
Primary care
Dietary guidance
Gynaecological services
Non-emergency outpatient surgery
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Neighborhood Hospitals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Neighborhood Hospitals development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neighborhood Hospitals are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
