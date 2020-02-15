Global R134A Refrigerant Market Analysis With Sales, Revenue And Market Size to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global R134A Refrigerant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The R134A Refrigerant market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall R134A Refrigerant industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This study also analyzes the market status, market growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9F or -26.1C.

R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.

In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-Benite, France.

Currently, global major manufacturers in this industry are mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China produced 145 K MT R134a, with a share of 72%. China major suppliers are Juhua Group, Sinochem Taicang Chemical, Bailian, Dongyue Federation and Sanmei etc. Price in China changes a lot during 2012 to 2016. But China’s demand growth has been slow, so China has become the world’s largest exporter.

On the other hand, with the European restrictions on the use of 134A, and the United States will increase anti-dumping duties on the product from China, the future of China’s export status is very grim.

Global R134A Refrigerant market size will increase to 100 Million US$ by 2025, from 190 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for R134A Refrigerant.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mexichem Fluor

Chemours

Honeywell

Linde Gas

Arkema

Juhua Group

Sinochem Taicang Chemical

Bailian

Dongyue Federation

Sanmei

R134A Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Type

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process

R134A Refrigerant Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Domestic Refrigeration Equipment

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global R134A Refrigerant capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key R134A Refrigerant manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

