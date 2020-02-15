Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary

Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.

In 2018, the global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

Apptricity Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor

Coupa Software

Trippeo Technologies

Certify

Journyx

Xero

Harvest

Ariett

Abila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Travel and Expense (T&E) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel and Expense (T&E) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Government & Defense

1.5.4 Energy & Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Telecom & IT

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size

2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Apptricity Corp.

12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE (Concur)

12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development

12.4 Basware

12.4.1 Basware Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Basware Recent Development

12.5 Expensify

12.5.1 Expensify Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development

12.6 Chrome River Technologies

12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Infor

12.7.1 Infor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infor Recent Development

12.8 Coupa Software

12.8.1 Coupa Software Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Coupa Software Recent Development

12.9 Trippeo Technologies

12.9.1 Trippeo Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Trippeo Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Trippeo Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Certify

12.10.1 Certify Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Certify Revenue in Travel and Expense (T&E) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Certify Recent Development

12.11 Journyx

12.12 Xero

12.13 Harvest

12.14 Ariett

12.15 Abila

Continuous…

