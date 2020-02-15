Glycomics/Glycobiology Market 2019: Robust Growth Prospects Estimated In Global Industry

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Glycomics/Glycobiology market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Glycomics/Glycobiology market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Glycomics/Glycobiology industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics “is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism” and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, “glyco-“, and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).

Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself.

The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

In 2018, the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ThermoFisher Scientific

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

ProZyme

Takara Bio, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Promega

Waters Corporation

R&D Systems

New England Biolabs

Merck KGaA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Enzymes

Reagents

Kits

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Glycomics/Glycobiology capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Glycomics/Glycobiology manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

