Grain Protectant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Grain Protectant Market: Overview

Grain protectants are liquids or dusts applied onto newly harvested grains intended for short-term or long-term storage. Protectants should be applied onto newly harvested grains only once before they are stored. Application of protectants is a preventive method as it offers protection against insect infestation for a period ranging from several months to more than a year.

As per a research report published by Lancaster University in September 1998, grain spoilage is usually the cumulative result of several different handling and management operations and decisions. The report states that the overall chance of maintaining grain quality depends on the entire management program. Hence, just two to three methods applied individually may not deliver the desired results.

Global Grain Protectant Market: Key Segments

The global grain protectant market can be segmented based on control method, target pest, and grain type. Based on control method, the market can be divided into chemical, physical, and biological methods. The chemical method segment can be sub-divided into insecticides, fumigants, and rodenticides. The physical method segment can be sub-segmented into traps & baits, aeration, and heat treatment. The biological method segment can be sub-classified into microbial and botanicals.

The chemical method segment accounts for a leading market share. This is attributable to higher effectiveness of chemical methods compared to physical and biological methods. Moreover, producers in the grain protectant market offer a wide range of chemical compounds such as fumigants, insecticides, and rodenticides for use in grain storage spaces to prevent pests such as rodents, insects, and fungi.

Based on target pest, the grain protectant market can be classified into insects, rodents, and others (including fungal species, mites, and birds). The insects segment can be sub-classified into grain borers, weevils, beetles, and moths. The insects segment holds the major market share. This can be attributable to large amount of infestations and damage caused by insects in storage spaces.

Based on grain type, the market can be segmented into corn, wheat, rice, and others (including sorghum, millets, barley, and oats). The corn segment holds a leading market share, due to increased preference for corn-based products, especially in developed countries such as the U.S.

Global Grain Protectant Market: Development & Trends

The grain protectant market is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to significant advancements in technologies and rising demand for grain protectants in developing regions. From 2018, leading market players have been expanding their R&D centers in other regions for introducing innovative products with capabilities to combat pests in grains.

In the last few years, nearly 60% of corn cultivated across the world was used as feed. Due to the increasing protein demand from emerging markets, the demand for corn is anticipated to rise in the next few years. Even though corn is the most widely grown crop in China and the U.S., which collectively produced about 56% of the world’s harvest. in the 2017, adoption of grain protectants for corn in the U.S. is higher than that in China, as per the U.S. FDA. The market for grain protectants in North America is expected to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, due to high adoption of grain protection practices by large-scale farmers and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

The only factor hindering the grain protectant market is development of resistance to chemicals in certain pests. Due to stringent regulations pertaining to use of chemicals in terms of health, safety, environment, and economic considerations, a limited number of chemicals are available in the market for application onto stored grains.

Global Grain Protectant Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the grain protectant market are BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical, Bayer, Nufarm, UPL, DowDuPont, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Hedley Technologies, and Degesch America.