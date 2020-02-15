Human Microbiome Market to Reach an Estimated Value of US$ 2,160.9 Mn by 2026

The Human Microbiome Market exhibits significant potential in the near future due to huge untapped medical needs. The market is set to create lucrative opportunities due to a large number of ongoing clinical trials and entry of new players in the market. Presently, the human microbiome market is in the nascent stage, and therapies are still in the pre-clinical and clinical stage. Diagnostics is also in the development phase of the product life cycle. In November 2016, uBiome launched the SmartGut test for diagnosis of gut health disorders. Companies have begun to allocate significant funds for research and development and management of clinical studies for innovative therapies. Lack of targeted drugs in the market for specific conditions, such as C.difficile infection and ulcerative colitis, makes it a highly opportune condition for players to set their innovative drug ideas on the path of commercial success.

The human microbiome comprises genetic material within a microbiota (the entire collection of microorganisms, such as bacteria, virus, fungi, archea, etc. in specific areas of the human body, such as the gut, vagina, oral cavity, etc.). The human microbiome market is driven by factors, such as rise in clinical trials for gut health-based diseases and increase in funds by investors or venture capital firms/individual venture capitalists for research and development on human microbiome-based therapies. However, the present lack of certainty in the performance of these drugs in the long-run and regulatory hurdles are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the human microbiome diagnostics market is anticipated to be driven by rising preference of patients for descriptive, rapid, and non-invasive sequencing-based microbiome tests for diseases such as colon cancer, vaginosis, and Crohn’s disease.

The global human microbiome diagnostics market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, i.e. between 2018 and 2026, while the human microbiome therapeutics market is likely show similar exceptional growth with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. Driven by huge unmet clinical needs for disease management and rising research and development expenditure; the global human microbiome diagnostics market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 892.1 Mn in 2018. It is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,888.9 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 9.8%, while the global human microbiome therapeutics market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,245.3 Mn in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,160.9 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6%.

Based on therapeutic area, the human microbiome therapeutics market has been segmented into gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, women’s health, skin disorders, and others. The others segment includes therapeutic areas for infant health, infections and autoimmune diseases, and rare diseases. The gastrointestinal disorders segment is likely to capture the leading position in the market and exhibit high attractiveness due to the presence of a large number of therapies under clinical trials directed toward treating gastrointestinal disturbances, coupled with the existing unmet medical needs in gut health concerns.

According to the CDC, on the basis of a study conducted in 2015, in the U.S., approximately 1 out of every 11 patients, over 65 years of age with C. difficile, dies within 30 days of diagnosis, which is an alarming figure. The CDC also estimated that about one of five patients had a recurrence of the illness. Thus, therapies such as SER-109, targeted toward the prevention of recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI) has shown promising results in clinical trials with less reoccurrence rate. This provides lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The gastrointestinal diseases segment is likely to capture over 59.7% of the global human microbiome therapeutics market in 2020.

The global human microbiome diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and region. The gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders segments are projected to exhibit a total incremental opportunity of US$ 586.9 Mn from 2018 to 2026. Launch of tests aimed at diagnosing gut health imbalances and disorders, such as SmartGut by uBiome, is likely to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include AOBiome LLC, Osel, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, uBiome, Inc., Metabiomics Corp., Rebiotix, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Enterome, Biosciences, and Synthetic Biologics, Inc.