In Dash Navigation System Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2017 – 2022

In-Dash Navigation Systems help in Reducing Fuel Consumption of Vehicles

Owing to the busy lifestyle of people, demand for vehicles with in-built provision of real-time traffic information is on a rise. Consumers are also preferring vehicles that are not only aesthically-pleasing but also high on functionality.

New vehicle norms imposed by regulatory bodies have encouraged automakers to focus on high-efficiency vehicles. As in-dash navigation systems play an important role in offering information associated with traffic-jams and shortest routes to reach intended destinations, they are being offered as a standard feature in many models.

Other major macroeconomic factors influencing the market growth include steady growth in the automobile sector and increasing disposable income of people in developing as well as developed countries.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are concentrating on the provision of embedded and technologically advanced vehicle systems, capable of offering several functions in one unit. OEMs, with highest production capacities of passenger vehicles, are now offering in-dash navigation systems for hatchback vehicles, for gaining consumer popularity and a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, rise in demand for lightweight vehicle components, and legislations for emissions across developed economies are further expected to drive demand for in-dash navigation systems.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its recent study, projects the global market for in-dash navigation system to register an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from the global in-dash navigation system market are expected to surpass US$ 20,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Europe Largest Market, APEJ to Account for Nearly One-Fourth Market Revenue Share

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to account for nearly one-fourth share of the market, in terms of revenues. Developing APEJ economies such as India and China are estimated to remain lucrative in the market. Europe will remain the largest market for in-dash navigation systems. In-dash navigation system sales will remain steady in North America, on account of surging sales in the US.

LCD displays will account for higher sales than high-definition displays, with sales of former expected to reach nearly US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end. High-definition displays will witness a higher CAGR, albeit, they will grow from a lower base.

In-dash navigation systems are available in a wide range of screen sizes – from 4 inches to nearly 8 inches. Currently, 4 inch screen remains the preferred size, with ‘7 to 7.9’ inches growing at the fastest CAGR.

Passenger Cars to Remain Dominant in the Market

Based on vehicle type, mid-sized passenger cars will remain dominant in the global in-dash navigation systems market, followed by light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. However, sales of in-dash navigation systems in compact passenger cars are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion during the forecast period.

Although aftermarket is anticipated to remain the largest sales channel for in-dash navigation system, OEM is estimated to register a relatively higher CAGR through 2022. Revenues from sales of in-dash navigation systems in aftermarket are expected to surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2022-end.