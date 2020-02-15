Industrial Metrology Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Global Industrial Metrology Market: Overview

Metrology enables people to organize their day-to-day lives through the use of time measurement, doctors to correctly diagnose patients, the detection of the presence or absence of foreign matter in water and to make commercial exchanges like the amount of sugar, calories, and so forth with confidence. Other examples include bolts purchased from Company A to fit into nuts from Company B, assuming they are specified to the same size. The accuracy of these measurements relies on the calibration and traceability of the measuring equipment against a measurement standard of higher accuracy.

If the requirement is industrial, then users set their own limits of acceptability in order to meet a functional need. The end user must be capable of implementing the process as planned and analyzed, since it often makes a significant contribution to the uncertainty of measurement.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the emerging point of care tests market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report also examines the technologies, markets and factors influencing the markets for Industrial Metrology. Markets are forecast based on historical activity and current opportunities, technical advances and challenges.

Global Industrial Metrology Market: Key Trends

The shift in preference from off-line quality inspection to near-line or in-line measurement techniques, enabling higher sampling rates and shorter inspection times in automotive sector, drives the growth of the industrial metrology market for the automotive industry. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles in developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the growth of industrial metrology market in the near future. The high cost of setting up metrology facility and the lack of expertise needed for efficient handling of metrological systems restrict the growth of industrial metrology market.

Industries such as automotive and aerospace face increasing demand for intense quality control and inspection; not meeting quality standards can hamper their reputation and, ultimately, their brand and business. Thus, these industries are prominently adopting industrial metrology for the quality control and inspection application.

Global Industrial Metrology Market: Market Potential

The major growth driver of Metrology Market includes growing demand for measurement components from sectors such as automotive and energy and power sectors, and growing outsourcing trends in healthcare sector among others. The major driver for the growth of the industrial metrology market for hardware is the increasing adoption of industrial metrology products in the industries such as aerospace and defense, and automotive to maintain product quality. Moreover, the use of 2D metrology products for dimensioning and inspection applications also contributes to the growth of the market for hardware.

Global Industrial Metrology Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global industrial metrology market has been segmented into- Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. China has a huge potential in terms of the applications of industrial metrology offerings. Moreover, with the initiatives taken by the Government of India to encourage local and foreign players to have a manufacturing set-up in India is likely to boost the industrialization, thereby making it an attractive market for industrial metrology.

Global Industrial Metrology Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global industrial metrology market are JLM Advanced Technical Services, Nikon Metrology, Applied Materials, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Hexagon, Creaform, Pollen Metrology, Automated Precision, Cairnhill Metrology and FARO Technologies.

